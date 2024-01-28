Versor Investments LP Increases Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 144.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Down 0.1 %

NYT stock opened at $49.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $49.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.49 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

