Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 216.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FISV

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.