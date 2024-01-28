Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $393.62 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $382.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.76. The stock has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.