Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000. Versor Investments LP owned 0.06% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 272,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 29,382 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $1,039,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 72.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 31,762 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $1,120,880.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,428.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of GIII opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

