Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE WOLF opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.35 and a 1-year high of $87.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Wolfspeed

In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

