Versor Investments LP Purchases 10,100 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 183.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.85. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.48.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $712.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 67.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KFY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

