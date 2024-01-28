Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $1,571,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,014,925.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,012 shares of company stock valued at $30,120,242. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Zscaler Price Performance
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Macquarie upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
