Versor Investments LP Raises Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,691 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 319,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 83,973 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.0% during the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $52.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $33.19 and a twelve month high of $55.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Stories

