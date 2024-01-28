Versor Investments LP Sells 1,100 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UFPI. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $113.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.43 and a 200 day moving average of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

