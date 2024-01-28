Versor Investments LP Sells 165,366 Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Versor Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,366 shares during the period. NeoGames makes up 0.7% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned approximately 0.36% of NeoGames worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NGMS. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $572,000. Olympiad Research LP lifted its stake in shares of NeoGames by 25.0% in the third quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $18,275,000.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.50 target price on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $28.10 on Friday. NeoGames S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.22.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. NeoGames had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 million. Equities research analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

