Versor Investments LP Sells 20,193 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 425.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $22,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,789,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $15,469,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $45.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,425,886.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923 in the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

