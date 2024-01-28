Versor Investments LP Sells 2,896 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Textron by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,041,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $205,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Textron by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,678,000 after acquiring an additional 997,119 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,463,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $64,467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Textron by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after acquiring an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $84.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.31. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $86.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.96.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

