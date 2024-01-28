Vertex Energy, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.19) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the industrial products company will earn ($1.19) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.09). The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.90 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.11%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities cut Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTNR

Vertex Energy Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Vertex Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy

In related news, Director Christopher Allen Stratton sold 100,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,431.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.