Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a sell rating and issued a $379.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $385.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $430.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $283.60 and a 12 month high of $443.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $396.07 and its 200 day moving average is $369.59.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,549 shares of company stock worth $9,128,531. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

