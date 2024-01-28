Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 119,171 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 570,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $39,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.26.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.