Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,751 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 768.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,221.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

BBMC stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $78.66.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.