Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 95,929 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Active Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 2.73% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $12,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after buying an additional 35,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $55.86 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.
JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
