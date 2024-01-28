Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 310,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,158,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $26.45 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

