Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Creative Planning raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 238,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $26.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.25.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

