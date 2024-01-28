Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 870 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 84.2% in the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 143,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 65,666 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.60 on Friday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

