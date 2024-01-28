Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 59,528 Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after buying an additional 696,379 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,749,000 after buying an additional 3,571,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,038,000 after buying an additional 679,156 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after buying an additional 872,037 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,167,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after buying an additional 123,359 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

CGGR opened at $29.05 on Friday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.54 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

