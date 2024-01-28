Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $219.76 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $230.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.83.

In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

