Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Primerica worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth about $1,054,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 11.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,482,000 after acquiring an additional 76,509 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 16.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 378.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 39,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $226.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.59. Primerica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.68 and a 52-week high of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

