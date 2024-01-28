Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in RLI by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,518,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RLI by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,659,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,866,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,022,000 after buying an additional 20,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RLI by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,364,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,131,000 after buying an additional 1,145,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in RLI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,377,000 after buying an additional 71,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI Stock Down 0.8 %

RLI opened at $138.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.85 and a 200-day moving average of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a 12-month low of $123.04 and a 12-month high of $149.65.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $433.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 16.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

