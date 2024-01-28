Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 60,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,774,000 after buying an additional 87,071 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

VEEV stock opened at $208.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.61. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,650.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock worth $9,714,244 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.