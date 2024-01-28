Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $13,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. 25 LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $29.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

