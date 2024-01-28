Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,895 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $57.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $57.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

