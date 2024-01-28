Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $98.07 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day moving average of $96.09.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

