Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,801 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Banco Santander by 236.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 157,003 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 26.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 163.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 60.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 269,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.17 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

