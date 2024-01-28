Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD opened at $126.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

