Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,851 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 46,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $2,848,725.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,923,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,552,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208 over the last quarter. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE:SMG opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.71. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.19.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 421.70% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $374.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -38.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMG. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile



The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

