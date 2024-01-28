Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,909 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,848,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,712,616,000 after buying an additional 1,437,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after acquiring an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NEE stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

