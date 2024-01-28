Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,079 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $144.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $190.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.70.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

