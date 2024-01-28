Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after purchasing an additional 676,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after acquiring an additional 723,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,340,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCN shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $840,016.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,813,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $840,016.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,747.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.08, for a total value of $639,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,923.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $197.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $232.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.94.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $893.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.70 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

