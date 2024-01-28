Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $5.06 Million Position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,402 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.39% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

