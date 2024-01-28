Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $896,000 Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian stock opened at $247.79 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $254.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.60.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.82.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,024,319.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,845 shares in the company, valued at $91,094,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,024,319.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,094,365.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,799 shares of company stock worth $65,566,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

