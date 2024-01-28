Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $9.28 Million Position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,570 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 4.26% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

EDOW stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $33.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The firm has a market cap of $247.34 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

