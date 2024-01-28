Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $4.67 Million in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 185,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGUS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 96.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

CGUS opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $29.02.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

