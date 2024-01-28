Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,099 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,703,000 after buying an additional 37,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,351,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,242,000 after buying an additional 302,633 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 19.6% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,075,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,708,000 after buying an additional 504,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,476,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,441,000 after buying an additional 319,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of PHG opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

