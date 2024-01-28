Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $4.77 Million Investment in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 114,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,705,000 after buying an additional 3,327,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,833,000 after buying an additional 1,013,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,054,000 after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after purchasing an additional 174,085 shares in the last quarter.

CALF opened at $47.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

