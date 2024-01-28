Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 19,031 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $21.99 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.