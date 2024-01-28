Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,997 Shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.73% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.60. The company has a market cap of $222.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

