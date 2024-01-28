Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 114,345 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 114,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,171,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,160,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,321 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,532,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,054,000 after buying an additional 256,288 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,861,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 174,085 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

