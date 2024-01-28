Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,287 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,657,998,000 after buying an additional 833,197 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after buying an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,393,000 after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after buying an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,025,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $219.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.23. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $230.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

