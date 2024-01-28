Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 22,927 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,912,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,218. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.77 and its 200-day moving average is $213.96. The company has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

