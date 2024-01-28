Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 11,950 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,565.00.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

