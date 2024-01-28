Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 12,099 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,099 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average is $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

