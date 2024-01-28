Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 18,180 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,725,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,862 shares of company stock worth $18,747,693 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $179.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.53 and its 200-day moving average is $148.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $182.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 12.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

