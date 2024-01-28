Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 2,104 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $202.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.54 and its 200 day moving average is $160.66. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $457,283 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

