Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 21,152 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 21,152 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $2,311,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,657 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total transaction of $2,841,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,323,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $2,985,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,071,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,312,745.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.11, for a total transaction of $2,841,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,323,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $364,010,045. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $279.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

